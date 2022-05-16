Josephine Skriver 2022: Montenegro
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro along with Brooks Nader, Lorena Duran, Duckie Thot, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu and Katie Austin.
Skriver made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2020 as the Rookie of the Year. Since then she’s gone on to be featured in SI numerous times discussing her advocacy for the LGBTQ community and sharing her message to young girls.
Skriver was born in Copenhagen. She is well known for being an advocate for global LGBTQ rights. She was raised by a lesbian mother and a gay father, and is outspoken about her upbringing.
Montenegro is filled with breathtaking scenery, distinctive culture and tradition, offering an unforgettable traveling experience. Montenegrins are proud, generous, welcoming and open to everyone. Combining Mediterranean charm with Balkan passion, it’s no wonder Montenegro has slowly emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Europe. Filled with natural beauty, this country of miracles made an obvious choice to be the first stop of the year for the SI Swimsuit team as they began production for the 2022 Issue.
To learn more about Montenegro click here.| To plan your next vacation to Montenegro click here.
Montenegro’s landscape is stunning, vast and feels almost untouched. By the sea you get a Mediterranean vibe (though, technically on the Adriatic sea), while the northern part of the country offers beautiful mountains, lakes and cooler temperatures. The team wanted to work with suits that felt natural in the surroundings and that had a utilitarian edge to them. Burnt oranges and olive greens and browns were some of our favorite tones here as they reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature.
Hair: DJ Quintero of the Wall Group
Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department
Photographer: James Macar
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings and bracelets by SOKO. Boots by Sam Edelman.
Shop swimsuits by Andi Bagus: Shop at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bikini collection and create this look with the Mila Bikini in golden yellow ($49).
Shop earrings by SOKO: Shujaa Wood Link Hoop ($88). These beautiful earrings are a mixture of gold-plated brass and ethically sourced wood.
Shop bracelets by SOKO: We love this teak interlocking bangle bracelet ($118), a mix of brass and natural teak wood that is handcrafted and sustainably sourced by artisans in Kenya.
Shop boots by Sam Edelman: Create a similar look with these Olympia Lug Sole Boots ($200).
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andrea Iyamah. Scarf by Hermes.
Shop swimsuits by Andrea Iyamah: Brighten up your beach afternoon with this stunning Mulan orange bikini ($89) and matching bottoms ($79).
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Earrings and bracelets by SOKO.
Shop earrings by SOKO: Shujaa Wood Link Hoop ($88). These beautiful earrings are a mixture of gold-plated brass and ethically sourced wood.
Shop bracelets by SOKO: We love this teak interlocking bangle bracelet ($118), a mix of brass and natural teak wood that is handcrafted and sustainably sourced by artisans in Kenya.
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Vest by H&M. Boots by Zara.
Shop swimsuits by Toxic Sadie: Sleek One Piece ($99).
Shop jackets and coats at H&M: Similar style, Quilted Vest ($34.99)
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Ring by Spinelli Kilcollin. Belt provided by New York Vintage.
Shop swimsuits by Hunza G: We can’t get enough of this classic Square Neck Nile One Piece ($215). It comes in a variety of colors, including metallic dusty pink, sky blue, bubblegum and denim. There’s also that striking metallic chestnut color in this Ursula one-piece ($240).
Shop rings by Spinelli Kilcollin: If money is no object when you’re looking for iconic quality, look no further than the Taurus YG ($5,900). A bold and structural design for everyday wear, the Taurus is linked by two connectors and can be worn stacked or spread across multiple fingers as a modular piece. Individually made to order in Los Angeles.
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Navy Ray. Earrings by Michelle Ross.
Shop earrings by Michelle Ross: These brass and enamel EMERY ($142) earrings are handmade in Canada.
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Scarf by Hermes. Boots by Sam Edelman.
Shop swimsuits by Medina Swimwear: Shop this one-piece in blue ($186, originally $384).
Shop boots by Sam Edelman: Create a similar look with these Olympia Lug Sole Boots ($200).
Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by JANTHEE. Earrings by Michelle Ross.
Shop swimsuits by JANTHEE: Create this look with the Olympia top and Brazilian-style Amy bottom.
Shop earrings by Michelle Ross: VAREN III ($148, sold out)