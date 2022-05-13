Originally from Kernersville, N.C., and now living in London, Kelly Crump is a 42-year-old Stage IV breast cancer thriver who believes in body confidence, telling it like it is, spreading positivity, inspiration and little random acts of kindness. She makes her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 as a Swim Search finalist. Talking about what winning would mean to Crump, she says, “I could show others who are dealing with/living with cancer that you can still go after your dreams, and you can work on getting YOU back after treatment(s). It would help others to not feel ashamed of their scars and reconstructions, that you can still be sexy if you want. … Honestly, I could go on and on with a million reasons, but at the end of the day it means I could help someone. I could give hope. I could inspire and in turn my pain could turn into a purpose in which I can help others.” Kelly Crump is creating a new narrative for breast cancer survivors everywhere, turning survivors into thrivers.