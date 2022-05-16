Skip to main content
2022 SI Swim Shoot in Punta Cana
Kelly Crump 2022: Dominican Republic

Kelly Crump makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Ashley Byrd, Gigi Robinson, ManjuLotta Hintsa, Mady Dewey, Sarafina El=Badry Nance, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Drew Dorsey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Originally from Kernersville, N.C., and now living in London, Crump is a 42-year-old Stage IV breast cancer thriver who believes in body confidence, telling it like it is, spreading positivity, inspiration and little random acts of kindness. She is creating a new narrative for breast cancer survivors everywhere, turning survivors into thrivers.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The D.R. is filled with vivacious energy and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year, and it wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer—definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps
Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department
Photographer: Yu Tsai

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Asherah Swim. 

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. 

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Asherah Swim. 

Kelly Crump and Mady Dewey were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Asherah Swim. 

Kelly Crump and Mady Dewey were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. 

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. 

Kelly Crump was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

