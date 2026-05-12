Lauren Chan 2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Haley Baylee, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims.

A model, writer, editor, host and entrepreneur with work published in major outlets including Glamour, Vogue and Interview, Chan’s passion for fashion is evident in everything she does. She joined SI Swimsuit in 2023 for her debut in the Dominican Republic, returning in 2024 for her sophomore shoot in Mexico. And in 2025, Chan’s beautiful Bermuda feature landed her on the front page as one of four cover models for the annual issue.

Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, served as the backdrop for Chan’s 2026 shoot. Whether you’re lounging on any one of the breathtaking beaches or exploring the shoreline while on the lookout for wildlife, there’s plenty of fun in the sun to be had while visiting this dreamy destination.

Learn more about Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The SI Swimsuit team took things back to the 1980s for one of the two style stories featured in Mexico. High-cuts, statement accessories and vintage silhouettes took center stage for the shoot, with colorful patterns and daring fabrics helping the models pop against the beachside background.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: James Macari

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit bottom by Palondré The Label. Bodysuit by ANDREĀDAMO. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by White Fox. Shirt by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit by Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico Look

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit by Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit bottom by Palondré The Label. Bodysuit by ANDREĀDAMO. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by White Fox. Shirt by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit bottom by Palondré The Label. Bodysuit by ANDREĀDAMO. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit by Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Necklace by Alexis Bittar. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by White Fox. Shirt by BAMBA SWIM. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit bottom by Palondré The Label. Bodysuit by ANDREĀDAMO. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan and Ilona Maher photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Chan’s swimsuit by Mars The Label. Maher’s swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated