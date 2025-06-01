Bethenny Frankel
Businesswoman and TV personality Bethenny Frankel rose to fame as an original cast member—and easy favorite—of The Real Housewives of New York City. The entrepreneur starred on the Bravo reality show for eight seasons and has established herself as a permanent fixture in pop culture with additional series, books and podcasts. In 2009, she launched her brand Skinnygirl, which sells cocktails and food products, as well as clothing and accessories.
Following her permanent departure from The Real Housewives in 2019, Frankel starred in the reality competition series The Big Shot With Bethenny on HBO Max, cohosted the NBC show Money Court and acted in the Lifetime movie Danger in the Dorm. She currently hosts the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast and works as an internet influencer with a combined following of 6.6 million across Instagram and TikTok.
The former talk show host joins SI Swimsuit during Swim Week, walking the runway on Saturday, May 31. Frankel took to Instagram to share her decision to model at age 54.