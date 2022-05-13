Lotta Hintsa is a Finnish model, professional high-altitude climber and endurance athlete. Spending part of her childhood in Ethiopia, Hintsa’s family moved back to Finland when she was 11. In 2013, she was crowned Miss Finland, but pushing her physical limits through various sports, (a trait inspired by her father) remained close to her heart. In ’22, she made her SI Swimsuit debut thanks to Swim Search. Her dreams and goals are to push human limits and to explore new routes and climb mountains that have never been climbed before. She tries to give back by sharing her stories and encouraging people to become more inwardly resilient.