Lotta Hintsa makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Gigi Robinson, Manju, Ashley Byrd, Mady Dewey, Kelly Crump, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Drew Dorsey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Hintsa is a Finnish model, professional high-altitude climber and endurance athlete. In 2013, she was crowned Miss Finland. But pushing her physical limits through various sports (a trait inspired by her father) remains close to her heart.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer, definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps

Make-up: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Lotta Hintsa was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Bareminimale

Lotta Hintsa, Ashley Callingbull, and Victoria Vesce were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.

