Twenty-four-year-old Manju Bangalore is Miss World California 2019, a physicist, actor, writer and founder of two nonprofits: Operation Period and Painting With Parkinson’s. Bangalore is a first-generation Indian American who received her bachelor of science in physics from the University of Oregon with a minor in math. She is currently a physicist and scientist-astronaut candidate with Project PoSSUM. She founded Operation Period, a youth-led, all-volunteer menstrual health nonprofit, in 2015. To date, the organization has provided more than 200,000 menstrual products to those in need. In 2020, she founded a second nonprofit, Painting With Parkinson's, to provide free painting kits and art classes to those affected by Parkinson’s, in honor of her father, who has had the disease for over a decade. She is also working on a short film through a microgrant titled “for us who bleed” on menstrual freedom and the fight for liberation. Manju Bangalore is passionate about ensuring others have the resources to pursue their dreams as she has been able to do.