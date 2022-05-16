Manju makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search, shooting alongside Ashley Byrd, Gigi Robinson, Kelly Crump, Lotta Hintsa, Mady Dewey, Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Drew Dorsey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Twenty-four-year-old Manju is Miss World California 2019, a physicist, actor, writer and founder of two nonprofits: Operation Period and Painting With Parkinson’s. She is a first-generation Indian American who received her bachelor’s of science in physics from the University of Oregon with a minor in math. She is currently a physicist and scientist-astronaut candidate with Project PoSSUM.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy, and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic, click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic, click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year, and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer, definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: Yu Tsai

