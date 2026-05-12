Melissa Jefferson-Wooden 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow featured athletes Napheesa Collier and Sophie Cunningham.

Jefferson-Wooden is a record-breaker through and through. As the first American woman to sweep the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the world championships, this five-time world champion sprinter earned gold and bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Still, her will to win doesn’t stop at the track, as she’s also an avid gamer, having recently started her own Twitch channel where she plays Call of Duty and other games. This year, she was nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award and is making her SI Swimsuit debut in the annual issue.

If we had to describe Fort Myers, Fla., in just five words, we’d say: sunshine, sips and serious fun! The Southwest Gulf Coast beckons those who crave adventure as intensely as those who long for relaxation, ensuring everyone on your trip is destined to enjoy their stay. Go snorkeling in the crystal waters or go shopping at any of the locally owned boutiques that line the shores, but not before you stop for a bite to eat at an authentic local steakhouse.

Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The SI Swimsuit team had a clear goal in mind when styling this year’s featured athletes: celebrating the female form and highlighting their strength and softness in equal measure. sleek cuts that made for clean, sculptural silhouettes were on full display in Fort Myers, Fla., highlighting their impressive presence and athleticism.

Hair: Cassi Carey for Imaj Artists using Joico and braids by Shakiera Rentz

Makeup: Alysse Parker

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Selia Richwood. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Tinye Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Selia Richwood. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Tinye Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Thaikila. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Tinye Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Selia Richwood. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated