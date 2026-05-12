Meredith Mickelson 2026: Botswana

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Achieng Agutu, Camille Kostek, Alix Earle and Penny Lane.

Mickelson joined the magazine for the first time in 2026, making her rookie debut in beautiful Botswana. A model, actor and content creator, Mickelson has cultivated a passionate fan base with over four million combined followers across her social media profiles. As a model, she’s appeared on the pages of several other high-profile magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Vogue, CR Fashion Book, V Magazine, Maxim and Flaunt. She’s also starred in several films and TV shows, including a role in the third and final season of HBO’s Euphoria.

Touching down in Botswana feels like stepping out of time. From the sensational views to the heart-pounding air of adventure that surrounds the location, there’s something for everyone at this must-see destination. World-renowned luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent set the SI Swimsuit team up in style, allowing for a shoot that was pure magic.

Learn more about Botswana, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The swimwear looks pulled by the SI Swimsuit style team for the Botswana shoots were, in a word, cinematic. Channeling the glamour of vintage Yves Saint Laurent, the designer pieces featured merged the beauty of the location with the personal style of the models on set for a one-of-a-kind wardrobe.

Hair: Chuck Amos at Statement Artists using Kérastase

Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using skincare by Kiehl’s and makeup by Koh Gen Do

Photographer: Ruven Afanador

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit and necklace by Andi Bagus. Boots by Ariat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Necklace is vintage. Boots by Palladium. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Rings by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Get the Botswana Look

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Hand chain by Zepplin the Label. Bodysuit by Anko. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. Bodychains by The Invisibles and Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by SAME. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Rings by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Boots by Ariat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by netta. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. Bodychains by The Invisibles and Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit and necklace by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Rings by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. Bodychains by The Invisibles and Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Boots by Palladium. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit and necklace by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by netta. Hat by Zandria. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Top by Mirel Prentice. Swimsuit by SAME. Hand chain by Zepplin the Label. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Boots by Palladium. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Bodysuit by Anko. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Meredith Mickelson was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated