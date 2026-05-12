Meredith Mickelson 2026: Botswana

Mickelson joined the magazine for the first time in 2026, making her rookie debut in beautiful Botswana. A model, actor and content creator, Mickelson has cultivated a passionate fan base with over four million combined followers across her social media profiles. As a model, she’s appeared on the pages of several other high-profile magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Vogue, CR Fashion Book, V Magazine, Maxim and Flaunt. She’s also starred in several films and TV shows, including a role in the third and final season of HBO’s Euphoria.
Touching down in Botswana feels like stepping out of time. From the sensational views to the heart-pounding air of adventure that surrounds the location, there’s something for everyone at this must-see destination. World-renowned luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent set the SI Swimsuit team up in style, allowing for a shoot that was pure magic.
Learn more about Botswana, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
The swimwear looks pulled by the SI Swimsuit style team for the Botswana shoots were, in a word, cinematic. Channeling the glamour of vintage Yves Saint Laurent, the designer pieces featured merged the beauty of the location with the personal style of the models on set for a one-of-a-kind wardrobe.
Hair: Chuck Amos at Statement Artists using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using skincare by Kiehl’s and makeup by Koh Gen Do Photographer: Ruven Afanador