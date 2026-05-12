Molly Sims 2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady and Brooks Nader.

Sims returns to the fold for the eighth time with the publication of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue. A staple in the magazine throughout the early 2000s, the entrepreneur, actress and podcast host was last photographed by the franchise in 2024, when she landed the cover of the 60th anniversary issue alongside other brand legends. In addition to modeling, Sims is the founder of skincare brand YSE Beauty. The brand, which just celebrated its third anniversary, recently entered into an exclusive retail partnership with Sephora.

Loreto, which is situated on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is known for its pristine landscapes, marine wildlife and laid-back coastal charm. The serene location feels virtually untouched, and offers the ideal climate for thrill-seekers who enjoy sports like surfing and diving. The lush, biodiverse area along the West Coast of Mexico created an incredibly tranquil backdrop for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Learn more about Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

For one of our two stories in Loreto, the styling on set was high glamour, inspired by the 1980s. Vintage statement accessories, colorblocked suits and high-cut one-piece silhouettes were the star of the show, while the location lent itself perfectly to the aesthetic: A dramatic desert landscape set against crystal clear waters made for a striking backdrop, while the contrasting swimsuit colors made everything feel vibrant and beautiful.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: James Macari

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ZHILYOVA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Vesey. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico Look

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Zuco Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Vesey. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ZHILYOVA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Seven Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ZHILYOVA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hanne Bloch. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ZHILYOVA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Vesey. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Zuco Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Hanne Bloch. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ZHILYOVA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ALAÏA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated