Napheesa Collier 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow featured athletes Sophie Cunningham and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Collier is a five-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist with Rookie of the Year and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year accolades listed on her stacked résumé. When she’s not dominating the court, she’s working hard to make the game fair for players off it. The athlete cofounded Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, with Breanna Stewart back in 2023 to provide players the opportunity to earn during the offseason. She’s also a vice president on the WNBPA executive committee, where she recently helped secure a history-making deal for better player pay. 2026 marks her SI Swimsuit debut.

When you imagine the ideal vacation destination, you likely think of warm beaches, sparkling waters and delicious food—or hey, maybe that’s just us! And if you’re anything like us, Fort Myers is the spot you’re looking for. An unexpected gem nestled on the Southwest Gulf Coast, the Sunshine State destination has something for everyone, whether you’re a history buff looking to brush up on your knowledge at a local museum or a foodie dying to try tasty, authentic South Florida cuisine (might we suggest the alligator?).

Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

Sleek cuts, strong lines and minimal details were the name of the proverbial game when it came to the SI Swimsuit style team’s vision for this year’s featured athletes. When creating the Fort Myers’ wardrobe, they carefully curated a selection of designer swimwear pieces that struck a balance between strong and soft, shining a light on both their energy and elegance.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Marina Gravani for Tracey Mattingly using Tom Ford

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Vanessa Sposi. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Vanessa Sposi. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Vanessa Sposi. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by PUCCI. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated