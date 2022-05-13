Nicole Petrie is a full-time model and caregiver for her mother, who has FTD (frontal temporal degeneration). Petrie graduated with her bachelor’s in psychology, after playing collegiate volleyball. She began her career in modeling around the same time as her mother’s diagnosis. She advocates for awareness around FTD and provides a voice for caregivers. “I get to represent and be a voice for caregivers all over the world, spread awareness for frontotemporal dementia and show anyone going through a similar situation that they are not alone.” She made her SI Swimsuit debut as a Swim Search finalist in 2022. “I think a lot of young girls look up to the women in the SI Swimsuit edition, and I was no exception to that. Now, to be able to shoot with them and hopefully take one of those magazines home to show my mom that her daughter grew up and accomplished that goal of being in the issue. It's a real dream come true.”