Nicole Petrie makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Ashley Byrd, Gigi Robinson, Kelly Crump, Lotta Hintsa, Manju, Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Drew Dorsey, Victoria Vesce, Hillory Fields, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Mady Dewey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Petrie is a full-time model and caregiver for her mother, who has frontal temporal degeneration. Petrie graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology after playing collegiate volleyball and beginning her career in modeling around the same time as her mother’s diagnosis. She advocates for awareness around FTD as well as providing a voice for caregivers.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy, and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter Bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer, definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Nicole Petrie was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

