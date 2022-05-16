Nneka Ogwumike made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, shooting in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with fellow WNBA athletes Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Te’a Cooper and Didi Richards.

As the star forward for the Sparks, Ogwumike is a six-time WNBA All-Star, three-time All-WNBA selection, three-time All-Defensive WNBA selection and was the 2012 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She is a WNBA champion and was the ’16 WNBA MVP. But it’s her work off the court championing women's rights and equality that makes her extraordinary. As the president of the WNBA Players Association, Ogwumike fiercely led the group in its renegotiation of the WNBA’s groundbreaking collective bargaining agreement. She is widely respected throughout the league for her work empowering the league’s players and women as a whole.

Being a U.S. territory, St. Thomas is exotic yet American. As the most cosmopolitan of the four U.S. Virgin Islands, it’s a destination brimming with beauty, world-class dining, shopping and incomparable views of the Caribbean.

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. We pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L Space, who excel in style and quality.

Hair: Sophia Porter

Make-up: Renee Garnes of Opus Beauty

Photographer: Laretta Houston