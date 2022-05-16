Skip to main content
Highlights of Nneka Ogwumike’s 2022 Shoot in St. Thomas
Nneka Ogwumike made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, shooting in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with fellow WNBA athletes Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Te’a Cooper and Didi Richards.

As the star forward for the Sparks, Ogwumike is a six-time WNBA All-Star, three-time All-WNBA selection, three-time All-Defensive WNBA selection and was the 2012 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She is a WNBA champion and was the ’16 WNBA MVP. But it’s her work off the court championing women's rights and equality that makes her extraordinary. As the president of the WNBA Players Association, Ogwumike fiercely led the group in its renegotiation of the WNBA’s groundbreaking collective bargaining agreement. She is widely respected throughout the league for her work empowering the league’s players and women as a whole.

Being a U.S. territory, St. Thomas is exotic yet American. As the most cosmopolitan of the four U.S. Virgin Islands, it’s a destination brimming with beauty, world-class dining, shopping and incomparable views of the Caribbean.

To learn more about St. Thomas in the U.S Virgin Islands click here. | To plan your vacation to St. Thomas click here.

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. We pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L Space, who excel in style and quality.

Hair: Sophia Porter
Make-up: Renee Garnes of Opus Beauty
Photographer: Laretta Houston

Shot_01_Nneka_Ogwumike_073_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Necklace by Martha Calvo.

Shot_12_Nneka_Ogwumike_1632_WMweb

 Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear.

Shot_05_Nneka_Ogwumike_673_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Necklaces by Eklexic and Made by Mary. Body chain by Dune Jewelry and Co.

Shot_03_Nneka_Ogwumike_299_WMweb

Shot_07_Nneka_Ogwumike_964_WMweb

 Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Cover Swim. Necklaces by Eklexic. 

Shot_14_Nneka_Ogwumike_1852_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Suki Cohen.

Shot_01_Nneka_Ogwumike_087_WMweb

Shot_23_Group_2603_WMweb

Te’a Cooper, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_09_Nneka_Ogwumike_1335_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label.

Shot_07_Nneka_Ogwumike_989_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Cover Swim. 

Shot_03_Nneka_Ogwumike_386_WMweb

Shot_05_Nneka_Ogwumike_685_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Necklaces by Eklexic and Made by Mary. Body chain by Dune Jewelry and Co.

Shot_03_Nneka_Ogwumike_259_WMweb

Shot_21_Group_2301_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_03_Nneka_Ogwumike_289_WMweb

Shot_07_Nneka_Ogwumike_911_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Cover Swim. Necklaces by Eklexic. 

Shot_15_Group_1869_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike and DiDi Richards were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_09_Nneka_Ogwumike_1406_WMweb

Shot_14_Nneka_Ogwumike_1844_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Suki Cohen.

Shot_03_Nneka_Ogwumike_336_WMweb

Shot_18_Group_2046_WMweb

Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Te’a Cooper were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_03_Nneka_Ogwumike_416_WMweb

Shot_12_Nneka_Ogwumike_1642_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear.

Shot_03_Nneka_Ogwumike_273_WMweb

Shot_05_Nneka_Ogwumike_694_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Necklaces by Eklexic and Made by Mary. Body chain by Dune Jewelry and Co.

Shot_15_Group_1889_WMweb

DiDi Richards and Nneka Ogwumike were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_23_Group_2642_WMweb

Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, DiDi Richards, and Te’a Cooper were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_07_Nneka_Ogwumike_999_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Cover Swim. Necklaces by Eklexic. 

Shot_09_Nneka_Ogwumike_1270_WMweb

Shot_14_Nneka_Ogwumike_1820_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Suki Cohen.

Shot_20_Group_2169combo_WMweb

Breanna Stewart, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Te’a Cooper, and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.