Penny Lane 2026: Botswana

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek and Meredith Mickelson.

A certified holistic health coach and model, Lane first appeared in SI Swimsuit back in 2024, posing for her rookie shoot in Portugal. She reunited with the magazine for her sophomore shoot in 2025, switching things up with a snowy feature in Zurich, Switzerland. She’s also joined SI Swimsuit on the runway at Swim Week in Miami twice, strutting her stuff in multiple designer looks. When she’s not working with the magazine, Lane can be found in global campaigns for major brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Charlotte Tilbury, SKIMS and more.

In South Africa, SI Swimsuit readied for a new adventure, courtesy of world-renowned luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent. Staying at two locations—Stanley’s Camp and Baines’ Lodge—the team took in all that Botswana had to offer, from its sun-drenched shorelines to the countless delicious dining options.

Learn more about Botswana, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

If you told us these snapshots were actually stills from an Old Hollywood film, we’d absolutely believe you—and much of that vibe is courtesy of the fashion choices. According to the SI Swimsuit style team, the pieces selected for the Botswana shoot sought to merge soft, romantic vibes with adventurous, safari-inspired looks, resulting in a marvelous mix of styles and silhouettes.

Hair: Chuck Amos at Statement Artists using Kérastase

Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using skincare by Kiehl’s and makeup by Koh Gen Do

Photographer: Ruven Afanador

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Montce. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Boots by Sorel. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Get the Bostwana Look

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. Skirt and shirt by Andi Bagus. Hat by Janessa Leone. Ring by Jacquie Aiche. Body chain and necklace by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Kikki-G. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Montce. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Boots by Ariat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by TRUSSO SWIM. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Montce. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by La Paz. Boots by Tory Burch. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by LoveShackFancy. Hat by ViX Paula Hermanny. Boots by Sorel. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by LoveShackFancy. Hat by ViX Paula Hermanny. Boots by Sorel. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by La Paz. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Kikki-G. Boots by Artiat. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by LoveShackFancy. Hat by ViX Paula Hermanny. Boots by Sorel. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. Skirt and shirt by Andi Bagus. Hat by Janessa Leone. Ring by Jacquie Aiche. Body chain and necklace by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by La Paz. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. Skirt and shirt by Andi Bagus. Hat by Janessa Leone. Ring by Jacquie Aiche. Body chain and necklace by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated