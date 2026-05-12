Sophie Cunningham 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow featured athletes Napheesa Collier and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Cunningham is a WNBA player, podcast host and analyst, and she’s making her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2026 issue. The guard was selected as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2019 WNBA draft and was traded to the Indiana Fever in 2025. She made an incredible 43.2 percent of her treys last season. Working around her playing schedule, she will serve as a studio analyst and contributor to USA Network’s WNBA broadcasts throughout the season.

Immerse yourself in the wonderous waterways of Fort Myers, Fla., where you’ll be greeted with stunning views and unforgettable experiences. Walk the shoreline of the Southwest Gulf Coast as you explore unfamiliar terrain and spot wildlife on any one of the many hiking trails. Once you’ve finished your trek, stop to savor the local flavors at a seaside steakhouse—just don’t forget to also enjoy a tasty, much-deserved drink!

Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

When pulling swimwear pieces for our featured athletes, the SI Swimsuit style team approached the task as “a celebration of the female form.” Clean, sculptural silhouettes and sleek, strong lines allowed for the women’s presence and athleticism to speak for itself, all while highlighting their striking strength and sultry softness.

Hair: Cassi Carey for Imaj Artists using Joico

Makeup: Roberto Morelli for Imaj Artists using Shiseido

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated