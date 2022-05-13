Te’a Cooper is charismatic and unashamed to be authentically herself. On the basketball court, where she plays guard for the Sparks, she is energetic, filled with grit and resilient. In her rookie year she quickly became one of the most popular players in the WNBA. Off the court she is no different in the face of adversity. When her championship season at Baylor was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was drafted in the second round to the Mercury. Due to pay cuts in the league she was waived, becoming a free agent without the chance to step foot on the basketball court. Two days before the season began she was drafted by the Sparks, and the rest is history. She is an outspoken advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, bringing her infectious energy to every movement she steps into. She makes her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022.