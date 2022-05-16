Skip to main content
Highlights of Te’a Cooper’s 2022 Photo Shoot in St. Thomas
Te'a Cooper 2022: St. Thomas

Te’a Cooper made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 shooting in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with fellow WNBA athletes Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike and Didi Richards.

Cooper is charismatic and unashamed to be authentically herself. On the basketball court, where she plays guard for the Sparks, she is energetic, filled with grit and resilient. In her rookie year she quickly became one of the most popular players in the WNBA. She is an outspoken advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, bringing her infectious energy to every movement she steps into.

Being a U.S. territory, St. Thomas is exotic yet American. As the most cosmopolitan of the four U.S. Virgin Islands, it’s a destination brimming with beauty, world-class dining, shopping and incomparable views of the Caribbean.

To learn more about St. Thomas in the U.S Virgin Islands click here. | To plan your vacation to St. Thomas click here.

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. We pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L Space, who excel in style and quality.

Hair: Sophia Porter
Make-up: Renee Garnes of Opus Beauty
Photographer: Laretta Houston

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Earrings, necklace and bracelet by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Bodysuit by Goldsign. Necklace by Made by Mary. Bracelet and ring by SOKO.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Earrings and necklace by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Bodysuit by Goldsign. Necklace by Made by Mary. Bracelet and ring by SOKO.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Earrings, necklace and bracelet by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Earrings, necklace and bracelet by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo.

Te'a Cooper was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo.

Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike, DiDi Richards, and Te’a Cooper were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Sue Bird, Te’a Cooper, and DiDi Richards were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Te’a Cooper and DiDi Richards were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Breanna Stewart, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Te’a Cooper, and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Te’a Cooper, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Sue Bird, Te’a Cooper, and DiDi Richards were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Te’a Cooper were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.