Victoria DeHart Vesce makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search being photographed by Yu Tsai alongside Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Gigi Robinson, Manju, Ashley Byrd, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Mady Dewey, Kelly Crump, Hillory Fields, Nicole Petrie, Lotta Hintsa, Drew Dorsey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Vesce is a full-time lawyer and model and is living proof that you don’t have to fit yourself into a box settling for one path—you can do both. In 2017, Vesce was diagnosed with multiple paraganglioma, a brain-skull tumor and a carotid body tumor. She voluntarily participated in a study for Duke University Hospital during her time that has helped more patients over the years overcome rare tumors and do the special kind of pinpoint radiation that she did. When her mom died in 2021, she began using her platform to speak openly about grief and mental health.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer—definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Victoria DeHart Vesce was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Sian Swimwear

Lotta Hintsa, Ashley Callingbull, and Victoria DeHart Vesce were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.

