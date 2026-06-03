Explore the White Sands and Turquoise Waters of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico’s Best Beaches

For the 2026 issue, a select group of models traveled with the SI Swimsuit team to Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, to shoot an unforgettable photo feature. While exploring everything the location has to offer, it quickly became apparent that this quaint destination also boasts some of the most beautiful beaches the team has ever set foot on.

Aerial view of Ilsa Loreto | Visit Baja Sur

With white sands and turquoise waters as far as the eye could see, the stunning setting’s position—tucked between the Sierra de la Giganta mountains and the Gulf of Mexico—allowed for a new, breathtaking view with merely the turn of one’s head. And with multiple “Best Of” list-making beaches to choose from, we’re here to guide you on which sun-drenched spot might be the best for your next vacation.

Scroll on to learn more about a few of the must-visit beaches, as recommended by those familiar with Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Playa Coronado

Found on one of the most popular islands in Loreto, Isla Coronados, Playa Coronado beckons travelers to take in its one-of-a-kind views. The four-mile-long stretch hosts an inactive volcano, and plenty of wildlife is often spotted just off the shoreline. During their visits, travelers recall seeing sea lions and bottlenose dolphins in the welcoming waters. For those looking to experience all this beach has to offer up close, there are several tours and excursions available by boat, including the Outpost Charters and Luxury Baja Sailing.

Playa Ensenada Blanca

If swimming or water sports are your ultimate goal, this sandy scene is destined to become your next favorite. Surrounded by mountains, Playa Ensenada Blanca beckons visitors to take a dip in its calm, swimmable waters. The family-friendly beach is located on the south side of Loreto Bay National Park and is known for its welcoming, serene nature. Its lack of rough waves makes it ideal for young swimmers and those looking to enjoy some paddleboarding, and—being that it’s a fishing village—the spot is also home to some delicious dining options.

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Playa Ligüí

Travelers searching for something a little less crowded will likely find the scenic shores of Playa Ligüí more to their taste. This sweet spot is known for its incredible rock formations and tranquil setting, with the unique mix of landscapes making it a perfect destination for snorkeling. With that said, if a much-deserved lounge in the warm sand is all you’re after, Playa Ligüí is more than ideal, given its serene, secluded vibes.

Playa Juncalito

Playa Juncalito remains a favorite spot for locals, thanks to its beautiful views and excellent camping conditions. The nearly three-mile-long beach is surrounded by mountains stretching up to the beautiful blue sky, and those with an adventurous side will want to check out their hidden coves. According to Hotel Santafeloreto, the popular spot is a part of Loreto Bay National Park and is “a spectacular camping site, offering unique opportunities for starry skies and dazzling sunrises.”

Playa Danzante

Danzante Bay and Beach are beloved by travelers for their pristine shores and remote location, while remaining central to all the action. Found along the Sea of Cortez, Playa Danzante is known as the “aquarium of the world” due to its lush population of native wildlife. And if you’re thinking of trading in the sand for the green, check out the TPC Danzante Bay: a Loreto-based golf course where “golfers can perfect their skills at the driving range and practice facilities.”