Sunbathing to Sundown: SI Swimsuit Editors’ Favorite Beaches in Ibiza

While many parts of the country are starting to dip into cooler weather as winter approaches, there’s never been a better time to plan a warm-weather escape. Whether you’re looking to put a girls trip on the books or are scheduling a getaway with your significant other in the coming months, Spain is calling your name.

The SI Swimsuit team recently traveled to Ibiza and Mallorca for the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue, where 11 incredible women, from brand legends to familiar faces, posed for next year’s issue. Our time in Spain was beyond incredible, and while we were in Ibiza, we did some on-the-ground research for you, from where to eat to where to play.

Below, you’ll find SI Swimsuit’s ultimate guide to the best beaches and beach clubs in Ibiza for your itinerary to the island in the Mediterranean Sea.

Must-visit beaches

Beach Area | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

Nikki Beach Ibiza

Neighboring ME Ibiza, Nikki Beach is known for its upscale dining and incredibly lively beach club atmosphere. Located in Santa Eulalia, it offers unparalleled views of the Balearic Sea, high-energy DJ sets and a menu packed with coastal cuisine and refreshing cocktails.

Nikki Beach | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

S’Argamassa Beach

If you’re looking for a family-friendly beach to spend an afternoon in the sun, definitely head to S’Argamassa Beach, which offers crystal-clear waters and the perfect sunbathing spot. It’s a popular spot for water activity, including swimming and snorkeling.

Cala d'Hort

Should you enjoy taking in the local topography during your travels, be sure to head to Cala d'Hort, a beach that offers stunning views of Es Vedrà, a limestone rock island in the Mediterranean Sea. It’s known for its stunning turquoise waters, which makes for a gorgeous backdrop during an afternoon of swimming.

Ses Salines

In addition to offering a beach, Ses Salines is a natural park that is a hotspot for both sunbathing and observing wildlife. The protected reserve features active salt flats, and the beach is situated in front of a gorgeous pine forest.

Beach clubs

El Chiringuito

Located on Es Cavallet, a white-sand beach also known as Platja des Cavallet, El Chiringuito offers sunbed reservations, so you can ensure a spot before you hit the beach to tan. When you get hungry, grab a bite from the main restaurant or beachside menu. The latter offers a raw seafood bar, light bites and more.

Experimental

Located in Las Salinas, Experimental Beach is the perfect place to kick back and relax. In addition to sunbathing throughout the day, you can reserve a sofa to take in the sunset and enjoy the outdoors until dusk.

Yemanjá

A beach club located on Cala Jondal, a pebbled beach in the region’s southern coast, Yemanjá is known for its incredible service. Bring a book and reserve a hammock for a leisurely afternoon spent along the water.

Blue Marlin

Also on Cala Jondal, Blue Marlin is a great place to sunbathe and enjoy drinks by the water. Additionally, you can book a sun lounger or enjoy a meal on the beach during your visit.

Es Torrent

Located on its very own beach along Ibiza’s south coast, Es Torrent is located in a cove nestled between Porroig and Sa Caixota beaches. Sunbed service is available, and beach service includes both drinks and snacks.

Cala Bassa Beach Club

Cala Bassa, a beach on Ibiza’s west coast, is known for both its clear waters and soft sand. The Cala Bassa Beach Club, or CBbC, offers a luxurious respite where you can relax in a hammock, gazebo or beachside lounger while taking in the views.

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