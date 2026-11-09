Cuisine With a Spectacular View: SI Swimsuit Editors’ Favorite Restaurants in Ibiza

The SI Swimsuit team recently traveled to Ibiza and Mallorca for the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue, and in addition to some unforgettable memories and even better photographs, we’re returning with a renewed sense of appreciation for the Mediterranean cuisine that the aforementioned regions of Spain are known for.

While in Ibiza, we had the opportunity to dine at several incredible eateries, all of which served up authentic, local flavors, packed with everything from fresh seafood to organic produce. If you’re traveling to Ibiza in the near future, allow the following to be your official dining guide to the island in the Mediterranean Sea.

SI Swimsuit editors’ favorite restaurants in Ibiza

Origens

An eatery located at ME Ibiza, Oriegens is known for its fresh, organic ingredients and local market fare. The restaurant offers traditional Mediterranean cuisine with stunning views, along with a modern, casual atmosphere. The luxury seafront resort also has several other dining options on site, including the Italian-inspired Bianco Mare and Radio Rooftop Bar, the latter of which offers incredible views of the sea along with refreshing craft cocktails.

Origens Restaurant view | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

La Brasa

A charming garden restaurant serving grilled meats, fresh seafood and rice dishes, La Brasa is a must-visit while in Ibiza. Paella, oysters, lamb chops and smoked salmon are just a few of the succulent offerings you’ll find on the menu.

SI Swimsuit models and staff | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

Hostal la Torre

One of the SI Swimsuit team’s favorite stops in Ibiza was this gorgeous cliffside venue with incredible views and an even better atmosphere. Hostal la Torre’s menu features classic tapas and delectable cocktails.

Cuisine at Hostal la Torre | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

Ca n’Alfredo

At Ca n’Alfredo, located in Dalt Vila, patrons can expect traditional Mediterranean cuisine. The menu is brimming with local delicacies like stuffed squid, boiled fish, garlic prawns and more.

Nagai

Japanese fusion cuisine doesn’t get better than the award-winning Nagai, which in addition to serving up incredible fare, offers an amazing atmosphere and great cocktails. Slow-cooked Japanese beef curry, Norwegian salmon, sashimi, nigiri and signature rolls are all on the menu.

Trattoria del Mar

If you’re in the mood for Italian food, find your way to Trattoria del Mar, where homemade pasta like spaghetti, lasagna and pappardelle are all made in house. While the food is incredible, so is the view—the restaurant looks out over Marina Botafoch.

Aubergine

Take a trip out to Ibiza’s countryside for some unforgettable vegetarian cuisine at Aubergine. Fresh, organic produce is the star of the menu here, where you’ll find farm-to-table options like roasted eggplant carpaccio and pan-seared artichokes.

Casa Maca

On the flip side, if you’re seeking out a great grill house experience, be sure to add Casa Maca to your itinerary while in Ibiza. The open-air restaurant offers panoramic views of the Mediteranean Sea, along with a menu of wagyu and other grilled meats.

Amante

If you’re looking for incredible food and some stunning snapshots for your Instagram grid, Amante is a must. The beachfront restaurant is nestled into a cove and offers the best of both worlds where cuisine and views are concerned, with items like savory risotto, grilled monkfish and roasted cauliflower on the menu.

Casa Jondal

Located at Cala Jondal, Casa Jondal is a seafront restaurant that offers a laid-back atmosphere and unparalleled views. Patrons will find caviar specials, raw oysters, fried squid and more to enjoy while taking in the water.

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