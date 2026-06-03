Fort Myers, Fla.: Check Out the Best Places to Spot Wildlife on the Southwest Gulf Coast

The idyllic beaches of Fort Myers, Fla., shone as one of the lush locations featured in this year’s issue of SI Swimsuit. The South Florida spot is a true coastal paradise, home to countless delicious restaurants, historic venues, and of course, plenty of breathtaking wildlife reserves that are absolute must-visits for travelers who love birdwatching or spotting a sea mammal in their natural habitat.

Courtesy of Lee County VCB

J.N. “Ding” Darling Wildlife Refuge

For those who love wildlife, it doesn’t get better than the J.N. “Ding” Darling Wildlife Refuge. Located on Sanibel Island, the refuge has sheltered local wildlife since 1945 and is home to 51 species of reptiles and amphibians, 32 species of mammals and more than 245 species of birds. Guests have the option to walk, bike or drive Wildlife Road, and depending on the time of year you decide to stop by the stunning location, you’ll be able to experience an entirely different side of nature.

According to their official site, January through March is “one of the best times of the year for birding.” Meanwhile, April through June will give visitors a mix of birds and other species, including frogs and dolphins. July through September promise more alligator sightings, with sea turtles also hatching in August. You can find an extensive list of the animals at the refuge, as well as which months are ideal for spotting your desired wildlife, here.

J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge | Courtesy of Lee County VCB

Manatee Park

Manatee Park is precisely what its name suggests, and the perfect spot to check out for those who love these adorable sea cows. This non-captive, warm water refuge is one of the optimal locations to view these gentle giants up close and personal in South Florida. Manatees can be seen at the location when the temperature in the Gulf drops, typically from late December through March.

According to their official website, a public kayak launch is open during operating hours, with rentals available from the Manatee Kayaking Company. The park also offers “educational programs, butterfly garden, playgrounds, restrooms, walking path, wildlife viewing, paddlecraft launch and picnic areas” to make your visit with the manatees one you won’t soon forget.

Manatee | Courtesy of Lee County VCB

Wonder Gardens

A zoological park dating back to 1936, Wonder Gardens is a nonprofit that rescues non-releasable animals. As their mission statement reads, “The Wonder Gardens inspires conservation and resiliency by providing transformative experiences of wonder in the natural world, via meaningful educational programs for people of all ages and by meeting the highest standards of care for our resident animals.”

Another offering that sets this unique rescue apart is its opportunity for animal encounters, which are available in addition to your park admission. There, you’ll be able to hang out with sulcata tortoises, as well as rainbow and coconut lorikeets, making it a memorable moment for those vacationing with with children (and of course, those who are children at heart!).