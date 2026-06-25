This Fort Myers Resort is a Food Lover’s Paradise

At South Seas, dining is designed to feel as effortless as the rest of the stay. With all restaurants reserved at this Fort Myers property exclusively for guests, the usual vacation stress of chasing reservations simply disappears. Instead, the experience becomes intuitive where meals fit seamlessly between beach walks, poolside afternoons, and sunset rituals. Across the property, six distinct concepts capture the spirit of coastal Florida, balancing relaxed familiarity with elevated touches, all set against the ever-present backdrop of the Gulf.

Together, these venues create a dining landscape that feels both curated and effortless. There’s variety without complication, quality without pretense, and most importantly, a sense that everything is exactly where it should be—just like the rest of South Seas.

Dining is exclusive to South Seas guests | South Seas

Redfish Grill

Set near the Bayview Pool, Redfish Grill brings a contemporary approach to classic coastal fare, with sweeping Gulf views that anchor the experience. The menu leans fresh and vibrant, but it’s the Fish Tacos that have become a guest favorite, so simple, flavorful, and perfectly in step with the setting. It’s the kind of place that works just as well for a long lunch as it does for an easygoing dinner after a day in the sun.

Tarpon Bar

Steps from the pool, Tarpon Bar is where the day slows down. A full-service bar offering tropical cocktails and light bites, it’s built for lingering. The Tarpon Paloma is a standout and immediately says this is vacation. The refreshing drink is best paired with the Captiva Grilled Chicken Sandwich. It’s less about a formal meal and more about settling into the rhythm of the afternoon.

The Nachos at Harborside | South Seas

Harborside

Overlooking the Yacht Harbor Marina, Harborside shifts the tone toward something more refined. The Italian-inspired steakhouse pairs its waterfront setting with a menu that balances comfort and sophistication. The Short Rib Ravioli is rich and satisfying, while the NY Strip anchors the steakhouse offering. Arrive just before sunset to start the meal with an even more gorgeous scene.

Beach House

Positioned directly on Sunset Beach, Beach House is arguably the most atmospheric of the group. Gulf-inspired cuisine meets one of the best sunset vantage points on the property. The experience begins with the playful Tin Can Nachos and a Beach House Margarita in hand. As the light shifts over the water, dinner becomes secondary to the moment.

Scoops & Slices brings that nostalgia to property | South Seas

Scoops & Slices

There’s a sense of nostalgia built into Scoops & Slices. Designed as a retro-inspired sweets and pizza parlor, it delivers exactly what you want after a beach day: ice cream cones, slices of pizza, sandwiches, and a candy wall that feels intentionally indulgent. It’s an easy family favorite, casual and unfussy, where dessert is never not an option.

Flippers

Located in Captiva Landing, Flippers keeps things simple and quick without sacrificing quality. It’s the go-to for burgers, chicken sandwiches, and ice cream making it ideal for a low-key meal between activities or something easy to grab on the go. It delivers exactly what you need, when you need it.

South Seas has six dining options | South Seas

Provisions

The upscale grocery concept blends convenience with quality. Open to the public, it offers made-to-order breakfast, sandwiches, and curated essentials. Whether picking up something quick before heading out or stocking up for the day, it adds a practical layer to the overall dining ecosystem.

For more on South Seas, visit www.southseas.com.