Olivia Ponton Proves the Power of Neutrals in These 6 SI Swimsuit Photos

Olivia Ponton may be best known as a content creator with a combined 10 million followers across Instagram and TikTok alone, but the 24-year-old Florida native is also a two-time SI Swimsuit model. Ponton first posed for the issue as a rookie in 2022, when she was photographed in Montenegro. Following her dazzling spread in the Balkan country, Ponton traveled to Dominica for the 2023 magazine and posed for Amanda Pratt in the Caribbean.

While both of Ponton’s brand features to date were in vastly different locations with separate style inspo, there’s one thing they certainly have in common: While in front of the SI Swimsuit lens, Ponton has proved just how incredible she looks in neutral-colored swimwear. Whether rocking a brown bikini in Montenegro or showing off a strappy black cut-out one-piece in Dominica, the Booked, Blonde & Busy podcast host has demonstrated how to expertly pull off muted shades of swimwear.

Ponton, who is rumored to be dating Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, has often spoken out about how her SI Swimsuit features really launched her career in the industry.

“Through being a part of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], I have been able to shoot with amazing photographers, travel to really cool places, and be a part of a really special community of women. I first started working with them when I was 18-years-old through TikTok, so I feel extremely honored that I was the first woman who they tapped into from that world,” Ponton stated in a 2023 interview with Galore Magazine. “At that young of age, it gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career. Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family.”

In addition to her work with the magazine, Ponton has been featured in campaigns for brands like Victoria’s Secret PINK, Coach, Ralph Lauren and others. She launched her aforementioned podcast, originally titled Booked & Busy, last October before renaming it ahead of the Season 2 release this past June.

Below, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite photographs Ponton has posed for over the years, all of which showcase her ability to rock neutral swimwear in some truly stunning locations.

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Melissa Simone. Earrings by SOKO. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Ponton was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Deep Blue Bikini Co. | Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

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