12 Passport Holders That Blend Function and Fashion
We have all been there: rushing through the airport late for a flight and then becoming more frazzled because your passport and boarding pass are nowhere to be found… until now. A necessity when it comes to travel, a passport holder is essential to keeping documents safe, organized and easy to locate in your bag.
The number of passports I have seen while waiting to board flights that are beaten up even proves how valuable a passport holder is. These sleek accessories protect against wear and tear while adding a touch of sophistication and practicality. They are the ultimate blend of function and fashion and a nice addition to completing a travel look.
A passport is more than just a travel document—it’s a gateway to adventure and unforgettable experiences, so a well-chosen passport holder ensures that every journey begins with confidence and ease.
They are a great present for the avid traveler in your life or something worth gifting yourself with monogram options. Keep scrolling for some of our favorites that range from practical to lux and that are durable, waterproof or have supple leather. Some even have space for a luggage tracker and the newest RFID-blocking technology to safeguard personal information from digital theft.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Royce RFID Blocking Passport Travel Organizer, $95
Available in seven colors, the Royce RFID Blocking Passport Travel Organizer is made from Top Grain Nappa Leather and has the option to monogram.
Frances Valentine Luggage Tag and Passport Holder, $138
Made with the brand’s signature platino vegan mirror its shiny surface makes it easy to locate in your bag. The added luggage tag keeps all travel bags uniform in style.
Ban.Do Getaway Passport Holder, on sale for $18.99
This passport holder says it all and is a fun way to keep items in one place while flying.
Tumi Zip-Around Passport Case, $175
The zipper ensures the items inside will remain secure in their designated places for a passport, as well as a bill compartment, card slots and room for other important documents.
CALPAK Croc Wallet in Iris, on sale for $34
The CALPAK Wall combines sleek style with unmatched versatility. With its removable straps, it adapts to your needs for multipurpose use, especially for travel. The RFID lining protects from unauthorized scans and has a space for everything offering smart organization.
Leatherology Family Passport Holder, $140
This passport organizer is great for parents who need to keep several passports organized. Designed to fit up to 6-8 passports, it’s the ultimate companion for group travel. The zip-around closure and convenient top handle make it easy to carry, while multiple card slots and interior pockets provide space for tickets, IDs, and other essentials.
Christopher King Passport Holder, $750
Exquisite South African ostrich leather, accented with gold-plated brass hardware, this passport holder by Christopher King is a statement of travel elegance. Handmade in Italy, it is lined with soft suede and secures your passport in luxurious style. Available in Olive Green and Crimson Passion.
Smythson Passport Clover Charm in Panama, $245
Everyone could use a bit of luck when traveling, so this Smythson holder with a clover charm should deliver. Handcrafted in crossgrain leather, it also comes in two additional designs.
Bag-All Passport Pouch, $32
There will be no confusion as to where your passport is with this labeled pouch. Made of high-quality cotton fabric, its convenient compact size is small enough to fit into any bag while having the extra space to put all your travel necessities in one spot.
Bell’Invito Monogram Passport Cover, $195
Personalize this passport cover so there is no confusion as to who it belongs to.
Dolce & Gabbana Calfskin Passport Holder, $775
The pink and yellow of this D&G passport holder is perfect for spring and summer travel. The calfskin organizer has seven card slots, a zippered outer pocket and a strap to safeguard your items don’t leave your side.
Judith Leiber Allover Crystal Passport Holder, $595
For a true statement piece, the Judith Leiber passport holder is all glitz, glam and a guaranteed head turner in line.