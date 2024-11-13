Here’s Who Joan Picks on ‘The Golden Bachelorette,’ According to Reality Steve Spoilers
We’re approaching the finish line on the premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette, ABC’s reality show featuring contestants in their senior years looking for another shot at love. Our leading lady, Joan Vassos, appeared on the premiere season of The Golden Bachelor last year, where she competed with 21 other women over 60 to win lead Gerry Turner’s final rose. Though it didn’t work out with Gerry, Joan is now down to her final two starring in her own show, and we’re hoping she walks away tonight engaged.
As it always goes, Joan’s journey, televised for all of America to watch, has been very eventful. From romantic dates to a heartbreaking self-elimination, the Maryland native has certainly been through it all. And now, as she tries to grapple with Pascal Ibgui’s unexpected departure in “Finale Part 1,” Joan has to make an impossible choice. Will she end up with Guy Gansert or Chock Chapple? We’ll find out on “Finale Part 2” tonight on ABC.
Though if you can’t wait that long to find out, we do have potential intel from reality TV extraordinaire Reality Steve. The TV guru, who has been writing about the Bachelor franchise for over a decade, has become a trusted source in all things reality television spoilers. And of course, he has the spoiler for who wins Joan’s season of The Golden Bachelorette. With all leaks, please take this with a grain of salt—it’s not confirmed by ABC, of course—and tread carefully as we get into spoiler territory.
Warning: The Golden Bachelorette spoilers are below.
Joan and Chock allegedly end up together on The Golden Bachelorette
Though Joan is rightfully in shock about Pascal’s self-elimination, that won’t keep her from pursuing true love. Reality Steve was correct that the salon owner from Illinois would end up leaving, with his reasoning that he just wasn’t in love with Joan after all. So what happens next? We took a break from the usual new episode last week for the Men Tell All special—where Joan got to confront Pascal and get closure—but tonight Joan will choose a winner. According to the scooper, Joan will choose Chock in the end, the insurance executive from Kansas. At this time, however, Reality Steve doesn’t know if they get engaged.
If you’ve been watching The Golden Bachelorette all season long, you probably won’t be shocked that Joan allegedly chooses Chock in the end. They’ve had chemistry from Day 1, ever since Chock came out of the limo with “Chock o’noodle soup” for Joan, his own version of the classic cold-weather meal. “He’s cute,” Joan commented as Chock walked into the mansion. The 61-year-old also scored the first date of the season, indicating that Joan has had her eyes on him for a long time.
Earlier in the season, Chock had to leave the competition to be with his family after receiving the tragic news that his mother had passed away. He ended up returning soon after, however, knowing he couldn’t miss out on this opportunity with Joan. Now, with the final rose ceremony looming, Chock is as sure as ever about the series’s lead. In a preview for tonight’s episode, he says in a confessional, “I can see myself with Joan the rest of my life, and what a special feeling that is.” But of course, Guy feels equally as strongly about Joan.
Though we’re excited to see Chock win Joan’s final rose—if Reality Steve’s spoiler is correct—we also feel for Guy. It’s not going to be an easy decision for Joan as she breaks one man’s heart.
After we get to see the final rose ceremony on The Golden Bachelorette, Joan and other special guests will appear on stage once more for the After the Final Rose special. It all begins at 8:00 p.m. ET this evening on ABC, so don’t miss it! The episode will stream tomorrow on Hulu.