Reality Steve Has a Shocking ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Spoiler Going Into Overnights
The premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette has been nothing short of wholesome, entertaining and unexpected. Following the first season of The Golden Bachelor starring Gary Turner, fans (us included!) called for the franchise to debut a female-led version, likewise following a lead in their senior years looking for love. Whether it’s about finding love after loss or finding true love for the first time, the contestants of both seasons have given the process their all, which you have to respect.
In The Golden Bachelorette, 61-year-old Joan Vassos dates a long list of men, looking for her soulmate. The Maryland native competed on The Golden Bachelor, where she self-eliminated in the show’s third week due to a family emergency. In her short time on the flagship ABC reality show, audiences fell in love with her, making her casting for her very own show well-received.
Warning: This article discusses The Golden Bachelorette spoilers leaked by Reality Steve.
We’ve reached the start of the two-part finale of The Golden Bachelorette, and tonight is overnights. Though Vassos has confirmed she did not have sex with her suitors during the famous Fantasy Suites, we can still expect some exciting and dramatic moments as she gets closer to choosing just one man. And while TV guru Reality Steve does not have the spoiler for who is sent home during tonight’s episode, he does have a shocking reveal that might surprise you.
In an Instagram post below, Steve shared the alleged winner of The Golden Bachelorette season 1—though we won’t spoil that here—and dropped a bombshell about Joan’s final three. According to the leaker, contestant Pascal Ibgui will allegedly self-eliminate at some point between now and the final rose. Steve doesn't know if it will happen during overnights or after the fact, but he reports that he‘ll be gone soon “because he wasn’t in love with Joan.”
Maybe some of you saw this coming, but I certainly didn’t! Last week, Joan visited Pascal’s friends and family in Chicago during hometowns week, and they seemed to have a great time together. Pascal’s loved ones seemed to like Joan a lot and could see a future for the pair together. That said, the preview for tonight’s episode does tease some intensity, featuring a scene of Pascal trying to push away the cameras.
When asked if he's okay in a confessional in the preview above, Pascal exclaims,“No, I'm not okay!”
Of course, Reality Steve has been wrong in the past about his spoilers—though he has a very strong track record of being right—so we can take this leak with a grain of salt. The only way to find out what really goes down is to watch The Golden Bachelorette tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. We’ll be recapping “Finale Part 1” and sharing who goes home when the episode ends, whether by Joan’s elimination or by their own accord. Stay tuned.
New episodes of The Golden Bachelorette stream the next day on Hulu.