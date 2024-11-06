We Won’t Find Out Who Wins ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Tonight, But the Finale Is Soon
Joan Vassos is now down to her final two contestants on the premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette, and after an explosive episode last week, all eyes are on the 61-year-old Maryland native to see what she does next. In case you missed it, contestant Pascal Ibgui self-eliminated during overnights week, with the 69-year-old confessing that he was not in love with Joan. Though Joan knew Pascal had trust issues and struggled to open up to her, she was not expecting him to go home like that.
In the final moments of the first part of the finale on Oct. 30, Joan was left doubting the process, feeling like she had failed and wouldn’t find true love in the end. The episode ended there, leaving us with so many questions. While contestants Guy Gansert and Chock Chapple are still vying for Joan’s final rose, will her heartbreak over Pascal ruin their chances? Well, unfortunately, we won’t be finding out tonight. The Golden Bachelorette does continue on Wednesday, Nov. 6, but we won’t be getting the second part of the finale until next week.
This week, it’s all about Joan’s past contestants as we get to watch the Men Tell All special.
The Golden Bachelorette finale date
Host Jesse Palmer will sit down with the men Joan sent home in tonight’s Men Tell All, but don’t worry; the season finale is not far away. “Finale Part 2” and the After the Final Rose special will air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the usual 8:00 p.m. ET/PT time slot, meaning we have a week until we find out who Joan picks in the end—if anyone at all.
But even though we won’t get to find out who wins The Golden Bachelorette tonight, the Men Tell All will still be worth the watch. Our favorites from this season will be back on our screens, providing us with that endearing wholesomeness we’ve loved to see. In the preview, Jonathan Rone opens up on an emotional moment, former Bachelor Joey Graziadei shows up and Charles Ling is hit on by an audience member.
Also in the Men Tell All, Pascal will take the stage to talk about his experience on the show, including his self-elimination. Joan will join him to hopefully get some closure, and in the preview, she tells him that she “pictured a life with” him. The teaser, which you can watch above, also includes a look at Joan’s headspace after Pascal’s departure, and unsurprisingly, she’s not taking it well.
“It just makes me feel like I’m not lovable,” Joan tells her friend and former Golden Bachelor co-star Nancy Hulkower.
Hopefully, Joan will be able to process Pascal’s self-elimination enough to move forward with her final two contestants, but we don’t blame her for questioning everything now. With only two episodes left of the season, we’re wishing nothing but good things for the show’s leading lady and are keeping the faith that she finds the one in the end.
The Golden Bachelorette’s Men Tell All special airs tonight on ABC. All episodes stream the next day on Hulu.