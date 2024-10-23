Martha Stewart Is Not Interested in Being on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’—And Star Joan Vassos Is Offended
In her signature sassy, no-nonsense style, Martha Stewart made it clear she’s not interested in joining The Golden Bachelorette—even if she were offered a hefty sum. During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, Oct. 20, the 83-year-old lifestyle guru participated in a playful game segment called “Do! Besties! Give a Damn!?” with her longtime friend Snoop Dogg.
When asked if she’d ever consider joining the popular ABC dating show for seniors, the history-making 2023 SI Swimsuit cover model didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely not,” she told Cohen, 56.
Even the suggestion of $1 million per episode couldn’t sway the New Jersey native.
“The guys aren’t hot enough,” Stewart doubled down.
“It ain’t about money, it’s about how hot the guys are,” her rapper pal, 53, chimed in.
The Golden Bachelorette, which premiered on Sept. 18, is a spin-off of The Golden Bachelor, which debuted in 2023. This season features former contestant Joan Vassos, 61, as the bachelorette, with 25 men vying for her affection at the start. Watch the show live on ABC or stream it on Hulu the following day.
Since Stewart’s comments on Watch What Happens Live, Vassos has revealed she DM’d Stewart to say her piece about the reality show. While appearing on Access Hollywood, the TV personality defended her group of contestants, calling them “special guys” that viewers are “falling in love with.”
“What’s wrong with you, Martha?” Vassos exclaimed.
Back to Stewart, the platonic chemistry between her and Snoop is something the entire world loves to watch, as evidenced in the episode of Watch What Happens Live. Pop culture’s most beloved (and perhaps unexpected) BFFs constantly finished each other‘s thoughts and shared laughs throughout the episode.
Their friendship has become a phenomenon over the years, rooted in mutual respect, a shared sense of humor and countless joint projects—including their hit cooking show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. The two first met in 2008 and they hit it off immediately. The mom of one and grandmother of two, who will soon star in her own Netflix documentary, Martha, is a firm believer in the idea that age is just a number, especially when it comes to friendship.
“I have friends who are 90. I have friends who are 20. That is a very, very good way to look at life because age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship, or in terms of success. But [rather] what people do, how people think, how people are—that’s what’s important,” Stewart explained. “Legacy is what you’re doing right now, tomorrow, next week, the week after. Keep it going for as long as you can because it might be better than anything you’ve done before.”