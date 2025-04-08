Beauty Evolution with Hailey Van Lith
Hailey Van Lith makes her SI Swimsuit debut as the cover star of April’s digital issue. Photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas, the athlete embodies a fierce and evolving woman who has embraced every version of herself—and fits seamlessly into the SI Swimsuit sisterhood.
In this Beauty Evolution, Van Lith talks candidly with hairstylist Paul Norton, on her ideas around beauty, femininity and confidence.
TRANSCRIPT
Paul Norton: And I don't look too shiny?
Hailey Van Lith: You look fire.
PN: Okay, so how is your definition of beauty evolved over the years?
HVL: Growing up, you always see like, hyper-feminine, very small, very slender women as the most beautiful and like that's what your goal is to look like. But as I've grown up and, you know, figured out who I am through sports and other things in life, finding my balance between being feminine and also bringing in my masculine side and flowing through that, I think that that's kind of where I define beauty now.
PN: So have you ever felt pressure to look a certain way? If you have like, how do you push past that?
HVL: Growing up in the frame of social media and the pressures that those bring, I 100% you know, felt pressure. When I was 15,16, and I first started blowing up, my thighs were too big, my hair was too short. I had too much acne. All the comments that just flood those pictures - It's hard when you're that young. You're not mature enough to form your own perspective without the opinions of other people. So, I definitely struggled with that when I was younger, but now that I've matured and had more experiences, I feel so much more authentic.
PN: I mean, at your age, having come to that realization, that's pretty powerful. That kind of stuff coming at you, even at my age is like, is really tough.
HVL: I still struggle with it, but at the end of the day, I have more good days than bad days. And you know, I'm proud of myself for that.
PN: But just to clarify, today is the best day.
HVL: Today. The hair is eating.
PN: And no oil.
HVL: No oil. No white streaks. Smells pretty.
PN: At what point do you feel your most powerful and beautiful?
HVL: It's hard, because the way that I play in my playing style on the court is so, like tenacious and gritty and tough, but honestly, when I'm in a flow state and in a rhythm on the basketball court, I feel so powerful and strong. Confidence is high. I feel pretty, like, I know my pictures are gonna come out fire after the game. Also, through the sport, connected to it, I've also met so many other girls who have the same experiences as me, and you know, fellow female athletes who have really uplifted me and helped me navigate this journey.
PN: It really is phenomenal that you can find the strength in your athleticism and like, know that that in itself is beautiful. So what is your pre-game beauty routine?
HVL: Hair is such a big part of it for me because I actually don't wear a ton of makeup, so I love to use Batiste before. It really refreshes [my hair]. It doesn't make it look dirty. It has volume, but it also, it also helps me keep it all out of my face.
PN: I will tell you, as a pro, a good dry shampoo will save your life. And the Batiste Sweat Activated is literally your best friend.
HVL: Yes, I've, I have found that out very quickly. Look good, feel good, play good.
PN: Was there a defining moment where you fully embraced who you are?
HVL: Personally, faith has been a huge thing for me. Having a foundation of scripture and my relationship with God has really helped me embrace like, who I who I was born to be. So there's nothing a part of me that I should be ashamed of. I went through some trials throughout my athletic career where, like, my back was against the wall, and I had to make a choice, like, 'am I gonna put ten toes down on myself and fully be me, or am I gonna try and get out of this by being someone else?' And you know, that would have been an adventure in its own. I had to look at myself in the mirror and at the end of the day, I chose to bet on myself. I think it's paying off so far.
PN: That's phenomenal. Would you have any advice for young girls to embrace their own beauty?
HVL: As women, we're always, you know, looking for a standard to live up to. Always trying to fit in the category of what's in. Their advice shouldn't mean that much, no matter who it is. What you think of yourself, should always prevail. So my advice would be to not take very much advice.