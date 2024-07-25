Brand Legend, Retired Athlete Megan Rapinoe Reflects on Representation, Inclusion in SI Swimsuit
The model made history with her 2019 photo shoot in St. Lucia, becoming the first openly gay woman to pose for the issue.
SI Swimsuit legend Megan Rapinoe recalls how she loved looking at the SI Swimsuit Issue when she was younger, and continues to appreciate how diverse and inclusive the magazine is today. As the first openly gay woman to pose for the issue in 2019, she’s proud to serve as queer representation.
