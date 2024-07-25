Swimsuit

Brand Legend, Retired Athlete Megan Rapinoe Reflects on Representation, Inclusion in SI Swimsuit

The model made history with her 2019 photo shoot in St. Lucia, becoming the first openly gay woman to pose for the issue.

Ananya Panchal

Pro Soccer Player Megan Rapinoe Is Proud to Serve As Representation in the SI Swimsuit Issue
Pro Soccer Player Megan Rapinoe Is Proud to Serve As Representation in the SI Swimsuit Issue /

SI Swimsuit legend Megan Rapinoe recalls how she loved looking at the SI Swimsuit Issue when she was younger, and continues to appreciate how diverse and inclusive the magazine is today. As the first openly gay woman to pose for the issue in 2019, she’s proud to serve as queer representation.

Published
Ananya Panchal

ANANYA PANCHAL

Home/Video