A two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, Rapinoe is a professional soccer legend. She helped lead the USWNT to the 2019 Women’s World Cup championship, scoring some of the biggest goals of the tournament and making headlines with the team's fight (and victory) for equal pay. That same year, the California native made her SI Swimsuit debut as the first openly gay woman to pose for the magazine, and she was also named SI’s Sportsperson of the Year. The New York Times best-selling author played for the NWSL’s Seattle Reign FC for 10 years, before officially retiring from soccer in 2023.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photoshoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Bird wore a beautiful Alice + Olivia suit, Fendi shoes and Melinda Maria jewelry.
Hair: Paul Norton using UNITE and Muze Hair Makeup: Liliya Mufazalova Styling: Molly Dickson Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX Photographer: Yu Tsai
Megan Rapinoe was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Suit by Alice + Olivia. Shoes by Fendi. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Hunter McGrady, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Danielle Herrington, Molly Sims, Nina Agdal, Roshumba Williams, Hailey Clauson, Paige Spiranac, Kate Love, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Brenna Huckaby, Halima Aden, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Sue Bird, Maye Musk, Leyna Bloom, Chrissy Teigen, Brooklyn Decker, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders were photographed by Yu Tsai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated