Brianna LaPaglia's Tattoo Tour
Brianna LaPaglia gives SI Swimsuit a tour of all of her tattoos. She reveals her first tattoo, her favorite, her most painful, and more.
TRANSCRIPT
Hey guys, it's Bri. I'm here with SI Swimsuit and this is my Tattoo Tour.
Where do I even begin? This is my first tattoo that I ever got. It's a matching tattoo with my two cousins that are, like, basically my sisters. So it's past, present, future. Promise to always be by your side. And it's our birth month, which is really cute. We're all born in June.
What did I get next? This is an Ernest Hemingway picture from one of his books, A Moveable Feast. This right here, it's really special to me for my dad. So me and my dad, we used to sing karaoke together when I was younger, and we would sing, Mustang Sally. So I got a little Mustang on there.
I grew up going camping, so that this is a little trailer, because I grew up in trailers in the summer, and it was the best time of my life. I have a lot of music tattoos too, so, this is Cigarettes and Coffee by Otis Redding, which is one of my favorites. This is Sitting on the Dock of the Bay. There's a lyric in the song where it's” sitting here resting my bones, watching this loneliness right on the dock of the bay.” And it's a little skeleton with the little bones resting. This is a Still Woozy quote. “You wouldn't last a day in my head.” This one's really special to me. It's kind of bad now because I got it in Vegas from someone that was drunk, but it's. “How lucky are we?” And, me and all my friends got this, and it's really special to me. And I feel like everyone knows the story behind this. I'm kind of reclaiming this. I've had it for a few years.
We've got “glass half full,” trying to have a good perspective. We have this little house that I love. This one's one of my favorites. My cat's names are Mango and Ollie, but I didn't want to get, mango and ollie, like, cat tattoos, so I got a mango ollieing on a skateboard.
This one is for my dog, Jessie. She died a couple of years ago, and she was the best thing ever. And this is my most recent one.It's a Taylor Swift lyric, so there's a song called I Hate It Here. And the lyric is, “I hate it here. So I'll go to secret gardens in my mind.” So this is like little secret gardens in my mind that I really loved.
I have a mushroom on my palm. Believe it or not, this is my most painful tattoo that I ever got. It's so painful, I. I want it to fill my whole palm up. And then after this, I said, no way, Jose. The guy also was not the best tattoo artist. He didn't have any teeth, and I don't know if he was like legal to do tattoos, but he did give me this tattoo and I love it. These are my two little cherubs that I love.
This has been my slogan since I was, starting online. “Be a decent human.” This one's for Game of Thrones, actually - Ghost the wolf. This is for me and all my high school best friends - a five. This is 115. It was my first address in New York City, which was really special to me. This is with my college roommate, but my all time favorite tattoo is this one, because this song sitting on Dock of the Bay by Otis Redding. Whenever I'm in a bad mood, whenever I'm in a sad mood, whenever I just like, need to feel like myself. I play that song, so I can look at this be like, Brianna play that song. Everything's going to be okay.