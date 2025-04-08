Deep Dive with Hailey Van Lith
Hailey Van Lith is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's April Digital Cover Model. In this Deep Dive, presented by Batiste, Van Lith shares everything from her pre grame routine to her favorite song. Watch to get to know the Washington native in a new light!
TRANSCRIPT
Hailey Van Lith: Hey, this is Haley Van Lith, and this is my Deep Dive. Number one pregame hype song? GOMD by J Cole. That my hair isn't naturally blonde, that would have to be it. I'm a natural blonde. Thank you. Three things always in my gym bag would have to be my headphones, my dry shampoo for when I'm having a bad hair day, and then a good chapstick or like Vaseline.
Paul Norton: What is your pre-game beauty routine? -
HVL: Hair is such a big part of it for me because I actually don't wear a ton of makeup. Obviously, our games get very intense, and I'm gonna have to use the Batiste Sweat Activated Dry Shampoo. I make sure to take care of my skin, because, again, I don't really like the feel of makeup on my face when I'm playing.
PN: What is your favorite memory in your career so far?
HVL: Recently, I went to the Olympics, so that was so much fun. It was a huge deal. I went to a Final Four in NCAA College, those big moments, but also, what made them like my favorite was the people that were with them.
PN: Yeah, I mean, the Olympics that deserves a hair flip. Don't you think? Hello.
HVL: My favorite look today has been my two-piece with the sleeves. I just thought it was super, like, chic and elegant, and the sleeves add a little touch.
PN: How do you feel after your first shoot with SI?
HVL: I was so nervous coming into it. I've done photo shoots before, but being in a swimsuit and, you know, really embracing, like your body and your skin and generally just who you fully are is hard, but the environment and the way that I was encouraged to feel about myself like I immediately became comfortable and I loved it. I had so much fun. The biggest message that I would have to young girls who look up to me, whether that's basketball or life in general, would be that you're gonna have to conquer that hill of caring about what others think of you. A lot of our insecurities as women come from the root of caring about other people's perceptions. So the earlier that you address that and figure out what that means for you, the better off that you're going to be.