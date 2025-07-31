Dominique Ruotolo Shares a Day in the Life As an Athlete and Model
Track and field athlete and 2025 Swim Search finalist Dominique Ruotolo takes viewers along during a busy day of activity. First, she gets in a good workout before heading to her modeling agency to capture new digitals.
TRANSCRIPT
Well hey guys, this is a day in the life of me training and modeling. These are my vitamins that I take every single day, they’re the best. My little juice, disgusting, yuck. Did not like that. And then, you know, just going outside, looking at the view, amazing.
Just got to practice, gonna die, actually it’s pretty much an easy day today, but getting myself hyped up with Christina, she is a track athlete at UM, love her. These are burning my thighs really badly, but um, it was a really sunny day, I had some sunscreen. Doing my hurdles, you know a little rotation, stretching out the hips. But yeah, these are my warm-ups, a good stretch always before I, you know, do my actual training. And there’s me running. A little snack break because I’m always hungry. Love them pretzel, they’re like pretzel little things, I don’t know. But these burn. Burn, baby burn. This also, burn, baby burn. Then doing some strides before I get on the runway. This is me extending, little run-throughs. Pretty light today. Doing them with Christina, she’s looking at the board. This is me doing my little jog, little cool-down, now I’m finally leaving.
Then I stop at Wilhelmina Models. Came, saw everyone, did some digitals. I did Swim Week these past couple of weeks and it was so much fun, loved everyone.
Oh Percy! But yeah, this is me laying down, about to close my eyes, good night from Percy and I.