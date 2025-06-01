Dominique Ruotolo
Dominique Ruotolo is one of six SI Swim Search finalists. Held every year by the brand, this open casting call receives thousands of applications each cycle before narrowing the field down to a small collection of finalists. From this handful of hopefuls, a winner will be selected to be featured as a rookie for SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue. Like her fellow finalists, this 25-year-old athlete is also a driven, talented model with a lot on her résumé already.
An elite track and field star, Ruotolo’s many accolades include being a USA U20 bronze medalist, a PAC-12 champion and a NCAA All-American. She was also ranked #2 and #6 on the University of Oregon’s and the University of Southern California’s All-Time lists and she is a five-time competitor at the USA Championships.
Ruotolo had a unique upbringing, having been born in Switzerland and raised across France, Cameroon and California. Her parents are Italian and Cameroonian, resulting in a home filled with linguistically complex experiences. The athlete even jokes that typically the only ones who understood what was being said were her parents, her five siblings and her Mbombo (her grandmother).
As a Swim Search finalist, Ruotolo walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week on Saturday, May 31.