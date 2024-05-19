Explore the Cacao Farms of Placencia, Belize With SI Swimsuit Model Sixtine
The ’23 rookie returned to the fold this year, traveling to the beautiful Central American country.
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Sixtine traveled to Placencia, Belize for her feature in the 2024 magazine. On her day off, when she wasn’t posing on the breathtaking beaches of the Central American country, the TikTok star visited a cacao farm to discover how traditional Mayan chocolate is made. In addition to learning how to make it herself, she also experienced a traditional mayan cacao offering ceremony.
“I didn’t know how chocolate was made,” Sixtine said while on the tour. “I think I’m definitely going to be thinking about it every time I have chocolate from now on.”
