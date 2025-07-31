Get Ready With 2025 Swim Search Finalist Leticia Martinez
Model and fitness content creator Leticia Martinez shares her streamlined morning makeup routine while discussing the sisterhood she’s found through the 2025 Swim Search.
TRANSCRIPT
Come get ready with me while I take you through my morning routine and share what it’s like being a Sports Illustrated finalist, from the behind the scenes moments to some of my favorite highlights.
First thing’s first in my routine, I always start off with ice rolling for about five minutes. I feel like it just wakes me up and it feels so good first thing in the morning.
What does it feel like to be a Sports Illustrated finalist? I was speechless for so long, but I’ve been able to process everything and I have two words: thankful and grateful. Just because I’ve been at this for the last four years. I’ve submitted every single year the last four years. So now that I am here, I am just so incredibly grateful and thankful for this opportunity and for me to just be in the position that I’m in now.
Once I’m done ice rolling my face, I always go in with SPF daily, this is a step that I never, ever ever miss.
My everyday routine is very natural, I keep it super simple, I feel like less is more so I really keep it just super minimal.
O.K., now let’s get into Miami Swim Week and share kinda like what my experience was. If I had to put Swim Week in one word, it would be iconic. It was the most iconic weekend, and best weekend, of my entire life. And my favorite highlight was backstage before we all ended up walking.
Now I’m going in with the Rhode blush, I’m just gonna put it on my cheeks.
The reason why I said that this was one of my favorite moments was because there was so much adrenaline and energy, there was so much energy all weekend, but this moment in specific was unlike any other moments. We were all so excited, we were helping each other with our walk, we were making sure everyone looked good before going out on stage and it was just such an unforgettable moment and if anybody were to come backstage and see all of us, they would put it in one word that wow, this is such a sisterhood.
Now the most important question of them all is why did I apply to Swim Search? It kind of trickles back to my answer to my last question, but it is truly such a sisterhood. Sports Illustrated makes everyone feel strong, beautiful and included and I knew I had to be a part of that.
Now I’m going in with one of my favorite lip liners, it’s by Make Up For Ever and the shade is in Anywhere Caffeine. If you know me, you know I need to have my lip balm, so my choice today is the e.l.f. Beauty lip balm to finish off my everyday routine. And that concludes my natural makeup routine, I hope you guys enjoyed and got a little bit more insight in the Swim Search journey. It has been one of the best experience and I can’t wait to continue to share more with you guys.