Leticia Martinez
Leticia Martinez is one of six SI Swim Search finalists. This yearly open casting call seeks to find the next great SI Swimsuit rookie from thousands of hopeful applicants, with the selected winner securing a spot in the 2026 issue. And just like her fellow finalists, this 27-year-old model already has plenty of incredible accomplishments under her belt.
Originally from New Jersey but now residing in Miami, Fla., Martinez is self-described as a “passionate advocate for building confidence” who uses her platform to uplift others. Beginning her journey as a driven athlete, the model transitioned this interest into a career as a certified personal trainer whose passion for fitness runs deep. This love of health and wellness is what grew her interest in modeling and content creation, as she saw these opportunities as more outlets for self-expression.
Martinez is also the mind behind The Elevate App, which helps to simplify and support those venturing out on their own wellness journeys. The app provides users with structured workout plans and nutritional support, ultimately seeking to aid those hoping to achieve their unique health and fitness goals.
As a Swim Search finalist, Martinez walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week on Saturday, May 31.