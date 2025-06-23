Get Ready With Olivia Dunne for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Launch Party
Cover model Olivia Dunne took fans behind the scenes as she prepped for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch party red carpet in New York City in May. Follow along as the gymnast chats about her work with the brand during hair and makeup.
TRANSCRIPT
Hi, I’m Olivia Dunne and I’m getting red carpet ready right now.
I feel like my vibe is sexy Tinker Bell. That’s the vibes tonight.
I usually like to do glamified natural, I don’t usually do like dark colors on my eyes too much, I don’t do like dark eyeshadow.
It’s launch week this week and the pictures are amazing. Everyone’s pictures are insane, and I’m just ready to celebrate.
I found out I got the cover last week and I nearly fell out of my chair and cracked my head open. I was so excited.
Holding the magazine in my hand, I mean I have it right here, like, life is not real. Like, are you serious? Like, who is that? That’s crazy. [Background voice: That’s you!]
I remember the first time I dreamt about Sports Illustrated and getting to work with SI. It was literally just a dream of mine in I would say 2022. I feel like I manifested it into my reality today. I mean, I started working with SI in 2023, then the following year. It’s been a blast, it changed my career. I would say to my 16-year-old self, just keep doing what you’re doing because you’ll end up here. This is crazy.
I just hope that people can take away that you can do it all. You can be in college, you don’t have to be a professional model, you can be an athlete, you can be a student and still be on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
O.K. guys, well I’m going to go get dressed now and I ...
O.K. guys, I’m going to get ...
I’m gonna go get dressed now, I’ll go see you on the carpet. Cheers!