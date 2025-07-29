Jilly Anais Shares Her Top Summer Beauty Tip
Swim Search finalist Jilly Anais discloses her summer beauty mantra. The entrepreneur, model and cookbook author also shares a glimpse inside her beach bag and reveals the model who inspired her to try out for the Swim Search.
TRANSCRIPT
Hey, SI Swim, it’s your girl Jilly and today, I’m gonna bring you guys along to spend the day with me.
I always start my day with Pilates. Not only does it help my physical strength, but it also helps my mental health and well-being. I have always, always, always wanted to apply for Sports Illustrated Swim Search. Ever since I saw Tyra Banks on the cover, it was such a dream of mine that I knew I could make a reality. So here’s me manifesting being on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim.
So now I just came outside to lay by the pool and get some sun, the weather is so perfect. To be named a Swim Search finalist is honestly so incredible. It feels like such an acknowledgement to all the hard work that I’ve been putting in thus far. The power of manifestation is so real. I’m so excited to see what the future holds.
Now, let’s see what’s in my beach bag. Another bag. Gotta have my Boss Babe by Jilly Anais. Gotta have the camera. I’m such a germaphobe, so I always need my hand sanitizer. Portable charger. Gotta have the lipgloss. Sunscreen is an essential. And that’s whats inside my beach bag.
Now my biggest summer tip is less is more. It’s too hot for all that product. So I start with some moisturizer and a little concealer, mascara, a little bit of contour. Gotta have the lipgloss. And there she is. Now my fit.
Being part of Swim Week not one but two years in a row is literally such a dream. I’m so grateful and truthfully, I had the time of my life. Here’s the proof.
Thanks for spending the day with me, SI. Come back any time!