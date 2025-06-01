Jilly Anais
Jillyan Anais, known professionally as Jilly, is one of six SI Swim Search finalists. A yearly tradition, this open casting call fields thousands of applications from talented entrants each year. For the 2025 edition, the winner will be awarded a rookie photo shoot in SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue. Like her fellow finalists, Anais is an accomplished model with plenty of impressive accolades to back her up.
Born in Houston, Texas, Anais made her mark at a young age after winning Miss Teen Houston in 2011 and captivating her community with her skills in theater, dance and cheerleading. After turning 18, the model moved out to Los Angeles to continue pursuing her career goals, where she found success on social media. To date, she has over five million followers across all of her platforms.
A tried and true triple-threat, this model also has a background in both acting and music. She’s appeared on several shows, including Wild ‘N Out, Rosewood and Real Husbands of Hollywood. On the music side, Anais has collaborated with Grammy-winning producers and songwriters, and in 2023, she joined Nick Cannon’s Future Superstar Tour, where she performed across 24 cities in the United States and Canada.
As a Swim Search finalist, Anais walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week on Saturday, May 31.