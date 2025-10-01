Join SI Swimsuit for PINKTOBER
SI Swimsuit is partnering with Hard Rock International for its 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Brand stars Roshumba Williams, Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English star in the exclusive retail collection, modeling exclusive merchandise, including pins, T-shirts, hoodies and more.
TRANSCRIPT
I am here with SI Swimsuit and Hard Rock shooting the PINKTOBER campaign.
It personally means so much to be part of this shoot.
Using my platform as a Sports Illustrated brand ambassador and working with the Hard Rock, it brings our worlds together.
Really teaming up to become that powerful force to normalize breast cancer awareness, I think that’s really important.
Even if you’re not going through it yourself to make sure that you’re building that community.
We’re putting our campaign out there to say it’s O.K. to get screenings, it’s O.K. to do self-tests, it’s O.K. to do your mammograms and it’s cool.
I hope this campaign sends a beautiful message to everybody.