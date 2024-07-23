Paige Spiranac Recalls the Unforgettable Moment She First Saw Her SI Swimsuit Photos
The brand legend and content creator reflects on what her photo shoot in Aruba meant to her.
SI Swimsuit legend Paige Spiranac returned to the fold this year, six years after her photo shoot in Aruba with James Macari, a feature that totally changed her life and the way she looked at herself.
During the legends photo shoot in Florida earlier this year, the golf instructor and content creator reflected on what an “out of body experience” it was to see her photos for the first time in 2018.
