SI Swim Models Bring Out Their Best Night Out ’Fits for the 2024 Issue Launch Weekend Wrap Party
Olivia Dunne, Christen Harper, Paige Spiranac and more brand stars served major looks on the red carpet in Florida.
When Saturday’s SI Swimsuit Island daytime event came to a close, the after-hours events began shortly thereafter with a marvelous red carpet. From Christen Harper’s edgy black cut-out gown to Katie Austin’s mesh bedazzled number, these women sure brought the energy and glam to a fabulous night out. The evening consisted of a VIP wrap party followed by a private Ne-Yo concert and dancing into the wee hours of the night.
