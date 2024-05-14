SI Swimsuit Legends Gather in Florida to Pose For the Cover of the 60th Anniversary Issue
Our 27 brand icons reflect on what it means to ‘be legendary.’
SI Swimsuit legends like Kate Upton, Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Megan Rapinoe, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart and others gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., to pose for Yu Tsai for a very special feature on the cover of the 2024 issue. The 27 women—including models, moguls, entrepreneurs, athletes, trailblazers and change-makers—celebrated the franchise’s 60th anniversary, and reflected on what it means to “be legendary.”
