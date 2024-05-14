The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Has Arrived
This year’s magazine features 52 incredible women and marks six decades of the publication.
For the 60th anniversary of SI Swimsuit, 52 women grace the pages of the iconic magazine this year. Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King, Hunter McGrady and Kate Upton have landed solo covers of the 2024 issue, while a total of 27 SI Swimsuit legends are also featured on an additional triptych of covers.
“[The decision to feature so many brand alumni] speaks to the collective strength, power, beauty and diversity that is what SI Swimsuit looks like at 60,” editor in chief MJ Day explains. “Sure, it looks back on history. But more significantly, it’s a window into the present—where we are right now—and a hope for the future.”
Published